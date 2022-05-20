Man From Multan Completes PhD Degree at the Age of 91

While most scholars around the world complete their Ph.Ds. at a relatively young age, a man from Multan has changed this trend by becoming a Ph.D. at the age of 91.

According to details, Mohammad Hanif Chaudhry is a 91-year-old PhD holder. He has earned his PhD degree in the Punjabi Language from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Bad News for Matric Students

Hanif had completed his MSc degree in 1970 and MPhil in 2000. He is also an author and has 25 books to his name. He plans on writing more books on Multan of the 20th century.

Speaking in this regard, Hanif said that his love for seeking knowledge motivated him to become a PhD holder at this stage of his life. He also expressed gratitude to his children for supporting him along the way.

ALSO READ UEFA to Make Huge Changes in Champions League’s Format

In a similar extraordinary development from last year, an inmate from Gujranwala who was sentenced to death became a lawyer while awaiting a decision on his appeal.

Rai Muhammad Ayaz walked out of the jail as a free man in May last year after the Lahore High Court (LHC) overturned his death sentence. Ayaz has been practicing law since then.