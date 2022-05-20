NEPRA Slaps Rs. 65 Million Fine on IESCO Over Fatal Incidents

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 65 million on Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period from July 2019 to June 2021.

NEPRA, upon receipt of reports of 39 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted a two-member investigation committee to investigate the matter and determine the facts and violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules, and Regulations.

The Investigation Committee’s report revealed that 25 out of the total 39 fatalities occurred because of IESCO’s negligence. These fatalities included 10 IESCO employees and 15 persons from the public.

The Authority issued a show-cause notice to IESCO in November 2021 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997. Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of IESCO the Authority observed that IESCO has failed to discharge its obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code, and manual.

The Authority has therefore imposed a fine of Rs. 65 million on IESCO. The Authority has also observed that IESCO has awarded compensation to the tune of Rs. 3.5 million to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents, however, compensation of Rs. 0.75 million has been awarded to some families of deceased persons from the public but not to families of all the victims.

The Authority has therefore directed IESCO to compensate all the families of the deceased from the public, the compensation should be equivalent to that paid to the families of the deceased employees, which is Rs. 3.5 million each. The Authority has also instructed IESCO to ensure the provision of employment to the dependents of each of the deceased families.