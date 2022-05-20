PCB Takes Notice of Babar Azam’s Brother Training in High Performance Center

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken notice of Babar Azam’s younger brother training in the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore. According to PCB’s guidelines, only international Pakistan players, first-class players, and junior cricketers are allowed to use the NHPC facilities for training.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Pick Full-Strength Squad for West Indies Series

Video of Babar’s younger brother, Safeer Azam, batting in the nets at NHPC under the supervision of Babar surfaced online which caused an uproar on social media. The incident also drew criticism from former Pakistan pacer, Tanveer Ahmed, who stated that if Safeer is allowed to use the facilities then every Pakistani should be allowed to use it as well.

The issue was brought to the attention of the higher-ups within the PCB as they reminded Babar of the guidelines of the NHPC.

“Babar came to the center three-four days back with his brother and this was before the conditioning camp had begun. And his brother later held nets which was brought to the notice of the board,” Source within the PCB stated.

ALSO READ Islamabad and Skardu to Get State-of-the-Art Biomechanics Lab and Training Facility

According to details, PCB resolved the matter internally with Pakistan’s all-format captain. Babar agreed with the PCB and said that the incident will not repeat again.

Babar is currently taking part in the PCB’s conditioning camp in NHPC for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. The star batter will lead the side in the three-match series which is set to be played on 8,10 and 12 June in Rawalpindi.