Islamabad and Skardu to Get State-of-the-Art Biomechanics Lab and Training Facility

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will establish a cutting-edge biomechanics lab and a world-class, high-altitude fitness training center in Islamabad and Skardu to bring national athletes up to speed with the world’s best by improving their fitness levels.

Speaking to the media, Col Asif Zaman, DG, PSB said, “It’s clear that our athletes have to raise their fitness levels and that can only be done with the help of proper equipment and training. We have been working on this aspect and are on the verge of achieving key targets.”

One of the reasons for Pakistan’s sporting downfall is that the country’s athletes lag far behind their counterparts due to a lack of proper facilities. The country is in desperate need of an hour to transform talented youngsters into world-class athletes.

Answering a question regarding the biomechanics lab, Col Asif, who is also a junior squash champion, said that they will bring experts to train the athletes in the state-of-the-art biomechanics lab as no country can produce world-class athletes without modern equipment.

“You cannot have world-class athletes without a biomechanics lab. We have bought the best equipment to set up the lab. We will bring in experts to equip the lab and train our people to run it.”

Col Asif further added that PSB has already acquired the land and will soon establish a high-class fitness training facility in Skardu for leading national athletes as well as juniors.

Recently Arshad Nadeem, the country’s leading javelin thrower who is also Pakistan’s top medal prospect for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, suffered an arm injury during a training session.