Pakistan to Pick Full-Strength Squad for West Indies Series

Pakistan national team selectors have decided to go with the strongest possible squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Initially, the sources claimed that the selection committee will look to give rest to a few of the senior players and give a chance to young talent but the plan has been scrapped.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have revealed that the selectors have decided to field a strong squad as they believe that this is not the right time to experiment.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides is part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League and with the World Cup qualification on the line, it is decided that no senior player will be dropped from the side.

“At one stage we were considering resting some of the key players but the majority of stakeholders were of the opinion that resting some key players would be too risky,” the source stated.

“Since Pakistan are to play three ODIs, there is no big risk involved in exposing your key players as they would be having enough time to regroup ahead of the tour to the Netherlands for ODIs and to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series,” he added.

The Men in Green’s squad for the West Indies series is expected to be announced early next week. The series is scheduled to be played on 8, 10, and 12 June at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.