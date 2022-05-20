Policeman Caught Red-Handed Helping His Brother Cheat in SSC Exam [Video]

A policeman in Karachi was caught red-handed helping his younger brother in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Jacob Line Government School, Karachi. The uniformed policeman ran away seeing the media entering the exam hall. The invigilator confirmed to Samaa TV that the policeman had come to assist his younger brother.

ALSO READ Man From Multan Completes PhD Degree at the Age of 91

The development comes a day after the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairman, Syed Sharaf Ali, said that no case of question paper leak or cheating was reported on the second day of the SSC Annual Examinations 2022.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbaXYfT6mRI&t=72s

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/jbaXYfT6mRI?start=72&feature=oembed

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/jbaXYfT6mRI?start=72

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/jbaXYfT6mRI





A statement issued by the BSEK on Thursday said that the board chairman, along with other officials paid surprise visits to various examination centers to review measures taken to eliminate cheating and the paper leaks.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Bad News for Matric Students

“Special teams randomly checked various students to make sure no student was carrying any cheating material,” the statement said.

The examiners apprised the BSEK chairman that they were not letting any candidate enter the examination room without thorough checking.

The board chairman directed all the center supervisors to grant extra time to the students if the paper starts late. He also encouraged the examiners to provide cold water to students and discourage the cheating culture at all costs.