Senate Body Urges Development of Mobile App for Electronic Money Transfers

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications Friday recommended developing a mobile application to facilitate electronic money transfers in the country.

The parliamentary panel met with Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai in the chair. Regarding the measures being taken to digitize Pakistan Post, the committee was informed that this would ensure more effective service delivery essential for today’s fast-paced consumer lifestyle.

The committee stressed the need for developing a mobile application to facilitate electronic money transfers. Regarding recruitment of women and minorities at the Pakistan Post, the committee was of the view that details of the total province and department-wise recruitments must be submitted to the committee so that these may be reviewed to develop policies to ensure that women and minorities are given their rights.

The committee took the issues regarding the total recruitments of the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) and quota for women and minorities, reducing traffic congestion by constructing separate lanes for two and three-wheelers on the National Highway, and progress on construction of the remaining local link road leading to Dehri Mera from Forest Check post-Salhad

The meeting was attended by Senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Faisal Rehman, Kamil Ali Agha, Danesh Kumar, Shamim Afridi, Muhammad Akram, and senior officers of the Ministry of Communications along with its attached departments and agencies.