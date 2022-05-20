U Bank Organizes Polo Cup in Islamabad

U Bank, with its dedication towards youth inclusion and participation in the uplift of the country, organized a Polo Cup that was held at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on 15th May 2022.

U Microfinance Bank President & CEO, Kabeer Naqvi, formally opened the final match by pitching the ball onto the field. He also presented the awards to the winners and runners-up.

During the ceremony, Mr. Naqvi shared his thoughts and said, “Our ambition is to be involved in activities and events that bring youth into the mainstream and help them capitalize and harness their zeal and strength. Positive and inclusive youth is critical in nation-building.”

U Bank’s customers and industry colleagues attended the event. Team BN (Babar Naseem) and Asean played the final match. Team BN won the match by 7–5 and received the trophy from Mr. Naqvi.