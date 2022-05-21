Chery QQ Wujie Pro is a Cheap Electric Car With Over 400 Km of Range

Chery has revealed its answer to Changan Lumin Corn EV in the form of QQ Wujie Pro. The two-door electric vehicle (EV) boasts impressive power and driving range compared to its competitors.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC CEO Expresses Serious Concerns to FM Miftah Following Massive Tax Hike Recommendation

QQ Wujie Pro has four variants. The base variants make 73 horsepower (hp), 150 Newton meters of torque, have a driving range of 301 kilometers, and a top speed of 120 km/h. Top-end variants have a driving range of 408 km, 90 hp, 120 Nm of torque, and a maximum speed of 125 km/h. All variants have a rear-mounted single electric motor.

Along with strong powertrain options, QQ Wujie Pro also has advanced tech features such as:

A 3rd-gen Qualcomm 6155 chip meant for automobiles.

540-degree panoramic view for various driver assistance features.

All-digital driver’s display.

Smart Infotainment system.

A.C.

Airbags.

Multiple drive modes.

In terms of practicality, QQ Wujie Pro has four seats (1 driver seat + 3 passenger seats). The rear seats are foldable to allow for more cargo space. As for styling, the mini-EV looks bolder and more aggressive than its competitors due to its sharp styling elements.

ALSO READ Motorway Police Will Now Use Drones to Monitor Traffic Violations on Motorways

Chery QQ Wujie Pro starts from 79,990 Yuan (2.41 million PKR) and goes up to 101,900 Yuan (3.07 million PKR), which places it slightly above its direct competition but below larger EVs. Overall, Wujie Pro is an appealing product for small EV buyers.