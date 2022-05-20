Motorway Police Will Now Use Drones to Monitor Traffic Violations on Motorways

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) plans to use drone technology to carry out motorway patrolling. NH&MP seeks to limit human dependency by deploying drones on all motorways across Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commu­nications, the department has been empowered to use variable messaging signs, body-worn cameras and other technologies to automate various operations. The decision is part of a 5-year plan that includes NHMP’s phase-wise transition to a modern standard of operations.

The department seeks to place a public service management system on all motorways, along with a stricter regime to ensure proper law enforcement. It will also launch a black point system that will show the number of offenses that the drivers have committed on their driver’s license.

The drone technology has undergone several field tests since late 2020. NH&MP still hasn’t announced the exact implementation date, however, the announcement suggests that it might take place soon in gradual manner.