Karachi Bans Drones Due to Terrorism Concerns

Sindh’s Home Department has announced to ban the use of drones in the District South of Karachi after security agencies warned of terrorist attacks on government buildings and other sensitive installations.

In an official notification, the Home Department said that Karachi Police had demanded a ban on the use of drones in District South after DIG South Karachi warned of terrorist attacks on foreign missions, diplomats’ residences, government buildings, and other important buildings.

The ban comes into effect immediately and will remain in place for the next two months, the notification stated, adding that Karachi Police is also required to take necessary to ensure the safety of different important buildings.

The development comes a couple of weeks after a female suicide bomber blew herself up near a van of Confucius Institute at Karachi University, resulting in the death of four people, including three Chinese language instructors.