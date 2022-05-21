Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is Launching Next Week

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11T series on May 24 in China. Now the Chinese brand has announced that the Mi Band 7 will be tagging along with the new smartphone lineup next week.

The company has also revealed some specifications through the teaser posters.

Band 7 will have the same pill-shaped design as before, but with a slightly bigger screen at 1.62-inches (up from 1.56-inches). The bigger screen will allow for more watch faces and designs and it will also be easier to read. Xiaomi will also add more features to take advantage of the bigger screen.

The posters also confirm NFC support, but this will most likely be region dependent as always. We can also expect to see the usual fitness band features onboard including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, workout modes, and a variety of built-in apps including weather, music control, alarms, and more.

That’s all the information we have for now, but since the teaser campaign has started, we expect to see more details soon. We will also see Redmi Note 11T teasers alongside the Mi Band 7. This should reveal more info on the Redmi Note 11T, 11T Pro, and the 11T Pro+, the most powerful phone in the Note 11 series.