SECP to Implement New Regime for Categorizing Brokers

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) will implement the new broker regime for categorizing brokers according to their financial resources and governance requirements.

According to the SECP annual report (2020-21) issued by the SECP on Saturday, a Professional Clearing Member has already been launched. Brokers meeting higher benchmarks would be permitted to retain custody of investors’ assets while brokers unable to comply with such requirements shall be required to transfer custody of investors’ assets to third party professional clearing member or another securities broker.

ALSO READ Govt Considering Increasing Tax Rates on Banking and Other Sectors in FY23 Budget

The SECP report revealed that the capital market reform measures have improved investor participation by allowing ease of entry into the market. In this regard, not only domestic but foreign investors and NRPs have also shown more interest in investing in our capital market. Owing to facility of online account opening process for NRPs, approximately Rs. 2.589 billion funds have been received for investment in securities as of June 30, 2021. Further, the online account opening facility introduced in January 2021 has resulted in opening of more than 10,500 accounts through this facility, which forms approximately 38 percent of total new UINs registered during the period.

For implementation of new brokerage regime, introduction of Professional Clearing Member model is imperative. Subsequent to provision of regulatory coverage, license has been issued to a company to function as PCM which has set the stage for finalizing and introducing brokers’ categorization, thus paving the way for enhanced investor protection.

The Securities Act, 2015 and the Futures Market Act, 2016 are being reviewed for amalgamation and rationalization of various requirements therein for removing redundancies, impediments and barriers to entry, and upholding technological innovation and investor protection, report said.

ALSO READ SBP Bans Use of OctaFX and Similar Trading Apps

Enhancing scrip-based circuit breakers from 7.5 percent to 10 percent and introducing a second tier of index-based market halts in order to enhance efficient price discovery in the market and curtailing extreme volatility at the market wide level. In this regard, regulatory amendments in PSX Regulations have been approved for initiating phased expansion of circuit breakers.

The SECP further said that the introduction of a robust and efficient New Trading and Surveillance System at PSX to offer significantly enhanced capacity and better speed. The new trading system will be instrumental in product innovation, development of derivative market and investor protection in Pakistan’s securities market.

ALSO READ President Alvi Urges Expansion of Insurance Sector

Strengthening linkages between the banking industry and capital market for domestic customers, on similar lines as seamless online account opening for NRPs through the RDA initiative. By enabling individuals to open their trading accounts through banks, this measure would help in increasing access of local market investors and enhance ease of doing business through electronic means. Efforts are also being made to enhance customer onboarding through the telecom sector.