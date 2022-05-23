Another 10th Class Final Paper Leaks on WhatsApp

Despite all the strict actions, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana has failed to ensure the safe distribution of question papers for the ongoing matric exams.

According to details, BISE Larkana had scheduled the final paper of Chemistry for class 10th on Monday. However, the question paper got leaked before the start of the exams and was widely shared by students on different social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp.

Besides, despite a ban on the use of smartphones inside examination halls across the district, BISE Larkana has miserably failed to prevent students from using smartphones during exams as invigilators are least interested in enforcing the ban.

Last week, the final papers for Sindhi language, Urdu, and Computer Science for classes 9th and 10th held under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) got leaked.

The question papers of these subjects started circulating even before the start of the exams, raising serious questions over BSEK’s competency to hold annual exams.

Moreover, instead of preventing students from cheating in the exams, BSEK invigilators facilitated them by providing them with answer guides and other books.