Pakistan Ranks 104th on Climate Resilience Index

Pakistan has been ranked on 104th spot on the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index published by the London-based citizenship planning firm, Henley and Partners.

Henley and Partners has released the first edition of the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index to enable global citizens and investors to select the most climate-resilient country as their next place of residence and citizenship.

The Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index consists of 180 countries. Each country has a Climate Resistance score that has been compiled using more than 900 data points within 5 parameters.

The index also takes into account key factors such as vulnerability, readiness to leverage climate investments, and economic ability to adapt.

The index categorizes these countries into three resilience bands: higher resilience, medium resilience, and lower resilience.

Only 15 countries fall into the higher resilience band, with Climate Resilience scores of 60 or above out of 100. 23 countries have been ranked in the medium resilience band, with Climate Resilience scores of 45 to 59.9. The remaining 142 countries are in the lower resilience band, with Climate Resilience scores of 44.9 or less.

According to the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index, citizens in the lower resilience band are more vulnerable to extreme weather events such as forest fires, hurricanes, heatwaves, floods, droughts, and storms.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 and bottom 10 countries on the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index.

Top 10 countries

Sr. No. Country Climate Resilience score Rank 1. USA 70.6 1st 2. Germany 70.3 2nd 3. UK 69.4 3rd 4. Switzerland 68.4 4th 5. Canada 68.3 5th 6. France 68.2 6th 7. Japan 67.7 7th 8. Australia 67.5 8th 9. South Korea 66.6 9th 10. Norway 64.1 10th

Bottom 10 countries

Sr. No. Country Climate Resilience score Rank 171. Somalia 22.7 129th 172. Afghanistan 22.6 130th 173. Liberia 22.6 130th 174. Niger 22.2 131st 175. D.R. Congo 22 132nd 176. Sudan 22 132nd 177. Guinea-Bissau 21.4 133rd 178. Eritrea 20.8 134th 179. Central African Republic 19.3 135th 180. Chad 19.1 136th

Check out the complete Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index at Henley and Partners.