Pakistan Ranks 104th on Climate Resilience Index

Pakistan has been ranked on 104th spot on the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index published by the London-based citizenship planning firm, Henley and Partners.
Henley and Partners has released the first edition of the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index to enable global citizens and investors to select the most climate-resilient country as their next place of residence and citizenship.
The Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index consists of 180 countries. Each country has a Climate Resistance score that has been compiled using more than 900 data points within 5 parameters.
The index also takes into account key factors such as vulnerability, readiness to leverage climate investments, and economic ability to adapt.
The index categorizes these countries into three resilience bands: higher resilience, medium resilience, and lower resilience.
Only 15 countries fall into the higher resilience band, with Climate Resilience scores of 60 or above out of 100. 23 countries have been ranked in the medium resilience band, with Climate Resilience scores of 45 to 59.9. The remaining 142 countries are in the lower resilience band, with Climate Resilience scores of 44.9 or less.
According to the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index, citizens in the lower resilience band are more vulnerable to extreme weather events such as forest fires, hurricanes, heatwaves, floods, droughts, and storms.
Let’s have a look at the top 10 and bottom 10 countries on the Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index.
Top 10 countries
|Sr. No.
|Country
|Climate Resilience score
|Rank
|1.
|USA
|70.6
|1st
|2.
|Germany
|70.3
|2nd
|3.
|UK
|69.4
|3rd
|4.
|Switzerland
|68.4
|4th
|5.
|Canada
|68.3
|5th
|6.
|France
|68.2
|6th
|7.
|Japan
|67.7
|7th
|8.
|Australia
|67.5
|8th
|9.
|South Korea
|66.6
|9th
|10.
|Norway
|64.1
|10th
Bottom 10 countries
|Sr. No.
|Country
|Climate Resilience score
|Rank
|171.
|Somalia
|22.7
|129th
|172.
|Afghanistan
|22.6
|130th
|173.
|Liberia
|22.6
|130th
|174.
|Niger
|22.2
|131st
|175.
|D.R. Congo
|22
|132nd
|176.
|Sudan
|22
|132nd
|177.
|Guinea-Bissau
|21.4
|133rd
|178.
|Eritrea
|20.8
|134th
|179.
|Central African Republic
|19.3
|135th
|180.
|Chad
|19.1
|136th
Check out the complete Investment Migration Climate Resilience Index at Henley and Partners.