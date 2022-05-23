Infinix Hot 12 Play Launched with 90Hz Display and 6,000 mAh Battery for Only $110

The Infinix Hot 12 family has just received its newest member called the Hot 12 Play. It is one of the more affordable Infinix phones, starting at only $110 with a massive battery and a smooth display.

Design and Display

The display is a tall 6.82-inch IPS LCD with a 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The selfie camera sits in a centered punch-hole cutout and the fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone next to the main camera. The rear panel has a textured finish in all color options.

Internals and Storage

Since it is a budget phone, it features the Unisoc T610 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Thankfully, it also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For software, you get the latest Android 12 OS with Infinix’s XOS 10 skin on top.

Cameras

The main camera layout makes it look like a triple-lens setup, but there are only two cameras on the back. There is a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 6,000 mAh battery should keep the phone going through 2 to 3 days of use. Sadly, the charging speed is limited to 10W only.

Infinix Hot 12 Play will be available in Racing Black, Horizon Blue, Champagne Gold, and Daylight Green colors for a retail price of $110.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications