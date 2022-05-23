Pakistan Software Export Board Launches IT Industry Soft Skills Program

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is launching the IT Industry Soft Skills Program to upskill IT professionals in Karachi, Lahore, and the twin cities. It offers multiple courses for information and communication technology (ICT) professionals of IT companies, call centers, software houses, and IT consulting companies.

The courses are designed to provide the soft skills and leadership training required to compete for business in international markets, according to the PSEB. They cover self-grooming, maintaining an executive presence, etiquette, communication skills, business writing, leadership, team building, management, problem-solving, conflict resolution, and client negotiation.

ALSO READ National Savings Customers Can Now Receive Payments Directly Into Bank Accounts

The PSEB sees a lack of highly skilled professionals with expertise in specific IT tools and technologies and soft skills. IT companies in Pakistan are unwilling to invest a lot in training their employees due to low volumes of local business and uncertainty in the global market. However, it has been proven that the availability of skilled manpower at substantial cost savings is a major market force to attract foreign investment.

Registrations for these training sessions, which will be conducted three days a week, are now open.