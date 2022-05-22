National Savings Customers Can Now Receive Payments Directly Into Bank Accounts

The State Bank of Pakistan Sunday announced the successful integration of the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) with Raast.

With the successful integration, Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) customers can now receive their payments directly into their bank accounts without going to branches.

1/3 #SBP is pleased to announce the successful integration of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) with #Raast. Now customers of CDNS can receive their payments directly into their bank accounts without going to branches. pic.twitter.com/S7BUT2zUDk — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) May 22, 2022

The central bank statement further said “Through this integration with Raast, customers can now receive their payments in bank accounts in a free, fast, and secure way. This will make life easier for those interested in saving schemes.”

ALSO READ State Bank to Announce Monetary Policy On Monday

The CDNS is the first government entity on-boarded on Raast that will greatly extend SBP’s efforts to digitize payments in Pakistan, the statement added.

Raast is Pakistan’s first instant payment system that will enable end-to-end digital payments among individuals, businesses, and government entities instantaneously.