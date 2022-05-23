SBP Raises Interest Rate by 1.50%

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday raised the policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75 percent from 12.25 percent, the second-highest one-shot increase since the 250 bps on April 7, 2022.

In a scheduled meeting today, MPC decided to raise the policy rate by 150bps to 13.75 percent. This strong and proactive policy response was necessitated by a deterioration in the outlook for economic reforms and an increase in risks to external stability since the committee’s previous meeting.

The central bank has increased the policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75 percent in this fiscal year’s final monetary policy statement, in response to rising concerns of a looming economic crisis in the upcoming fiscal year.

