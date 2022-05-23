Telenor Velocity Announces Startup Finalists for 8th Cohort

Telenor Pakistan’s digital accelerator program, Telenor Velocity, has announced the startups for its 8th cohort.

Designed to harness the power of innovation and collaboration, Telenor Velocity empowers Pakistan’s tech startups to scale new heights in digital product and service offerings, with Telenor Pakistan’s extensive digital resources and valuable guidance.

Launched in 2016, the accelerator has to date conducted seven cohorts with 42 graduated startups, more than eight pilot runs, a $40,000 pilot investment, and a $6.8 million investment raised so far by the program’s startups.

After its announcement earlier this year in February, Telenor Velocity received 75 applications for its 8th cohort. After a detailed interview and screening process, five growth-stage startups were shortlisted to partner with Velocity.

This year’s cohort is focused on themes like Edtech and IoT. For its 8th cohort, Velocity finalized five startups operating in the industry verticals mentioned above, including Dot & Line, Maqsad, Cricflex, KytherTek, and Radical Growth Farming Solutions.

Dot & Line is an international online learning platform, matching students with vetted and certified tutor partners.

Maqsad is Pakistan’s first learning app with instant solutions. The platform provides a one-stop-shop for after-school academic content in a mix of English and Urdu.

Cricflex is the world’s first patented wearable technology for cricketers who want to improve their game and make it to the international arena, while KytherTek is an Artificial Intelligence of Things company working on energy and process efficiency problems in developing economies.

Radical Growth Solutions is a smart irrigation optimization solution that collects real-time data from the field by leveraging technology to measure a plant’s humidity, soil moisture, temperature, and light intensity to determine the precise requirements for water.

Telenor Velocity is offering these startups the opportunity to scale their businesses and with exclusive access to perks like the network’s extensive retail network, 10 million MyTelenor App users, SMS/Digital Marketing, product bundling, 10 million farmers, smarter segmentation through analytics, access to Telenor Pakistan’s IoT cloud platform, and more.

The Telenor Velocity program offers startups equity-free support. This includes access to 49 million customer bases, coaching from Domain Experts, Data Analytics and Product Development Support, access to Telenor’s global partner and mentor network, and scaling opportunities on Telenor Pakistan Assets.

