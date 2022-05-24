FBISE SSC Annual Examinations to Continue With New Instructions Despite PTI’s Long March

In wake of the current situation in Islamabad, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) released a letter on May 24 to inform all the candidates that the matric (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022 will be conducted as per schedule.

All concerned were informed that the matric (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022, administered by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, will continue as per schedule.

However, in view of the current situation, if the students have trouble reaching the examination centers near the red zone, they are allowed to go to any examination center nearest to them. Instructions have been issued to the center superintendents in this regard, the letter stated.

To prepare for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s announced sit-in on May 25, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has closed entry and exit points to the red zone at Ayub chowk, NADRA chowk, Express chowk, and Serena chowk, according to an official update.