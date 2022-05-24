Schools in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to Remain Closed Due to PTI’s March

The Private School Association has decided to close all private educational institutes in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the next two days.

The decision was made to avoid any untoward situation due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TI) planned a long march on 25 May.

ALSO READ Govt Likely to Set Economic Growth Target at 5% for FY23

“Due to the PTI’s protest, all private schools will remain closed on 25, and 26 May,” the association said in a statement, adding that the future course of action will be announced after reviewing the situation.

The association has said that all exams scheduled on these days will be rescheduled for later dates, and has asked schools to inform parents of the decision.

More to follow.