Huawei Launches New MateBook Laptops Starting at $800

Huawei hosted a special online event earlier this week where it announced its latest generation MateBook laptops as well as a new monitor. All new MateBook laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel processors and offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSDs.

Huawei MateBook 16s

MateBook 16s is the most powerful ultrabook among the new laptops. It has a 16-inch touchscreen IPS LCD with 2520 x 1680 resolution, 300 nits of brightness and it covers 100% of sRGB color space.

It is fitted with Intel’s 12th gen processors and you can choose between i5-12500H, i7-12700H, and i9-12900H. There’s no discrete GPU but you get Intel Iris Xe for graphics. There is 512GB to 1TB NVMe SSD for storage and 16GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The laptop packs an 84 Wh battery and a 135W charger in the box. The Huawei MateBook 16s has a starting price of $1050.

Huawei MateBook D16

The D16 also has a 16-inch display, but it’s not a touchscreen and nor is it an IPS panel. The screen has 1080p resolution, 300 nits max brightness, 100% sRGB coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

You can choose between the i7-12700H or the i5-12500H with Intel Irix Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. Battery capacity is 60Wh with a 65W charger in the box.

The MateBook D16 will be available for $853.

Huawei MateBook 14 2022

The MateBook 14’s 2022 refresh has a 14-inch 2K screen with touch support, 300 nits peak brightness, 1500:1 contrast, and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The two processor options include i7-1260P and i5-1240P with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Storage goes up to 512GB NVMe SSD and RAM stays at 16GB LPDDR4x like the other models. There is a 56Wh battery onboard with support for 65W charging.

The MateBook 14 2022 has a starting price of $913.

Huawei MateBook D14 2022

The D14 2022 edition, as the name says, has a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution. The maximum brightness is 300 nits, and the contrast ratio is slightly lower at 1000:1, but there is still 100% sRGB coverage.

The processor options, RAM, storage, and battery size are the same as the MateBook 14 2022.

The MateBook D14 2022 is the cheapest laptop on the list at only $793.