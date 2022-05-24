Islamabad’s Universities Announce Online Classes Due to PTI March

Bahria University Islamabad has announced to conduct online classes till Friday, 27 May, amid the rising political temperature in the country.

“In wake of the current law and order situation, all classes have been shifted to Online Mode from tomorrow till Friday,” read a statement from the university administration.

“All FMs can take classes either from home or from Bahria University Islamabad campus,” it said, directing that the classes must be conducted on Microsoft Teams as per the timetable.

It added that all classes must be recorded and the link be uploaded on LMS and shared through Performa, which will be shared soon.

Besides, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Air University also announced to conduct online classes on 25 and 26 May owing to the political turmoil in the federal capital.

In a notification, the NUST administration said that the classes at its H-8 Campus, Islamabad will be conducted online on Wednesday, 25 May.

“Situation will be visited on 26 May and fresh instructions will be issued on 26 May on QALAM and NUST social media platforms,” it said.

The notification added that there will be no transport available on Wednesday, therefore, the off-campus faculty/staff has the option to work from home.

Similarly, the Air University informed its students that all graduate/undergraduate classes will be conducted online on 25 and 26 May.

“FMC would conduct online classes on 25-26 May and MBBS supplementary examination planned on 26 May has been postponed,” it said.

The management added that all directorates and administrative departments will work from home on the mentioned dates, and conduct planned meetings via Zoom.