KCFR Signs MoU with Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce 

Pakistani think-tank Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC) to strengthen the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Switzerland.

The MoU was signed by Chairman SACC, Dr. Urs Lustenberger, and Chairman KCFR, Ikram Sehgal, at Pakistan’s Pavilion at the ongoing Davos 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) yesterday. It will allow both organizations to collaborate on research projects and manage different mutual operations, including conference, dialogues and forums to enhance trade activities.

The ceremony was witnessed by several government officials, businessmen, and other participants.

Dr. Lustenberger expressed his immense pleasure at the occasion and stressed that both organizations can learn from each other’s strengths and expertise.

Sehgal termed the MoU ‘a first step towards cooperation between KCFR and SACC’ and added that it will bring about cooperation in different fields and will address various issues of concern.

The SACC is a private organization that provides a forum for all firms, institutions, government bodies, and individuals interested in the economic and business relations between Switzerland and Asian nations.

The KCFR is a prominent Karachi-based think-tank that has been working since 2003 in the fields of Foreign Relations and Economic Affairs. It holds seminars and conferences on topics related to National and International issues concerning Pakistan, while it regularly interacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, institutions, foreign envoys other dignitaries during their visits to Pakistan to meet the abovementioned objectives.