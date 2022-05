The Sindh Education Department has announced the summer vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges in the province.

According to the official notification, summer vacations in all educational institutes in Sindh will start on 1 June, Wednesday, and end on 31 July, Sunday.

The academic process in all public and private schools and colleges in the province will resume on 1 August, Monday.