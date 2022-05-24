Pakistan’s Tuba Hassan Sets a New Bowling Record on Debut [Video]

Tuba Hassan entered her name into the history books as she registered the best bowling figures on debut by a Pakistani woman in T20Is.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Upbeat Ahead of West Indies Series [Video]

Tuba rattled the Sri Lankan batting unit in the first T20I between the two sides as she picked up 3 wickets for only 8 runs in her allotted 4 overs. Previously the record for the best bowling figures on debut by a Pakistani cricketer was held by former spinner, Sadia Yousuf. She had picked up 2 wickets for 9 runs against New Zealand in 2010.

Tuba weaved her magic, picking up the wickets of Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, and Kavisha Dilhari as the Sri Lankan batters were unable to read her leg spin. The left-arm spinner, Anam Amin, picked up three wickets, and pacer, Aiman Anwer, picked up two wickets as Pakistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 106/8 in their first innings.

ALSO READ Chief Selector Responds to Criticism Over Exclusion of Players for West Indies Series

The Women in Green look set to chase down the target and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second match between the two sides will be played on 26 May while the 3rd T20I match will be played on 28 May at National Stadium Karachi.

Check out Tuba’s magnificent bowling spell: