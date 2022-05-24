Babar Azam Upbeat Ahead of West Indies Series [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is upbeat ahead of the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Babar said that the West Indies series marks the start of their cricket season and the entire squad is looking forward to starting off on the right note.

Babar was wary of the opposition as well, saying the series will not be an easy task as the extreme heat conditions will make it hard for both teams. He further stated that the players are working hard on their fitness and are preparing themselves to play in such challenging conditions.

The 27-year-old said that the Men in Green are determined to get off to a winning start in their cricket season as they would like to carry on the momentum throughout the rest of the season. He said that winnings the series is important for Pakistan as the World Cup qualification depends on it and they will be looking to collect maximum points.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to be played on 8,10 and 12 June at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The top-order batter further added that the team has already set their targets for the upcoming season and will be looking to achieve them by playing an attractive brand of cricket. He said that his personal goal is to play to the best of his ability and perform for the team.

The number one batter in the world further talked about Pakistan’s decision to partake in a T20I tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh prior to the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Babar said that the tri-series will provide an excellent opportunity for the players to get accustomed to the playing conditions in that part of the world and will be ideal preparation for the upcoming mega event.

Watch the video here: