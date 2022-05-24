Summary Ready for the Appointment of New Executive Director NITB

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is all set to send a summary to the Federal Government for the appointment of an Executive Director, National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The process of appointment of the Executive Director of the National Information Technology Board has entered its final stages. Sources said that the MoITT finalized a three-member panel for the post of Executive Director of NITB.

According to the sources, a meeting of the selection board, chaired by the Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, was held at the ministry last week. The Selection Board conducted interviews of short-listed candidates for the post of Executive Director of the NITB. According to sources, about a dozen candidates appeared before the selection board and gave interviews for the post.

Sources in the Ministry of IT say that the selection board has formed a panel of three top candidates from the interviews. The ministry will soon send a summary to the federal cabinet for the appointment of the new Executive Director of NITB, which will then approve the appointment of one of the three candidates.

Director-General Administration NITB, Syed Hussnain Kazmi, has been serving as acting Executive Director NITB since July 2021. His term as acting ED has expired on 18th May 2022. According to sources, the ministry had hired a private head-hunting firm for the selection of new Executive Director NITB.