Scientists Inject Experimental Cancer-Killing Virus Into a Human for the First Time

In an unprecedented development, scientists have administered an experimental cancer-killing virus to a human being for the first time in the history of medical science.

According to details, the experimental virus is called Vaxinia. Its scientific name is CF33-hNIS. It is a genetically modified virus designed specifically to target cancer cells while leaving healthy ones.

Vaxinia works by entering the human body and duplicating itself. The new virus acts as an antigen. Thousands of antigens result in stimulating the immune system to attack the cancer cells.

The experimental virus also trains the immune system to target specific cancer cells. This means if similar cancer cells regrow, the immune system will attack and destroy the infected cells.

Previously, scientists have tested Vaxinia on animals. Animal testing showed that the virus can stimulate the immune system to destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. However, this is the first time the virus has been injected into a human specimen.

If Vaxinia turns out to be safe among human beings, scientists could have what is being described as a game-changer in the fight against tumors because of the virus’ ability to stimulate the immune cells.