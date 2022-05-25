Customs Steps up Vigilance at Airports to Prevent Smuggling of Banned Items

Pakistan Customs has stepped up enforcement at all international airports across the country to prevent the smuggling of items that have recently been banned by the federal government.

The items were banned by the federal government vide SRO No. 598(I)/2022, dated May 19, 2022, by amending Import Policy Order, 2022.

This round-the-clock vigilance at international terminals to prevent smuggling has already resulted in several seizures of these items which were being brought in the garb of bonafide passenger baggage.

During scanning and checking at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on May 23, 2022, banned items such as foodstuff, fruits, sanitary wares, used mobile phones, and branded shoes, in commercial quantities were recovered.

The said items have been detained/seized under Sector 168 of the Customs Act, 1969 for violation of SRO No. 598(I)/2022, (Import Policy Order, 2022) and Sections 16 and 139 of the Customs Act, 1969.

While commending the efforts of Pakistan Customs, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman has reiterated the unflinching resolve of the FBR to further strengthen enforcement measures at all airports, seaports, and land border stations to ensure the prevention of smuggling of goods including newly banned items.

However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and FBR Chairman have issued instructions not to bother bonafide passengers bringing in goods in non-commercial/small quantities for personal use and to facilitate such passengers at airports to the maximum possible extent as per legal provisions.