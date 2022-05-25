Take a Look at Honda CR-V 2023′ Latest Teaser

Honda has officially teased the 2023 CR-V for the US market. Although not a full-fledged reveal, the teaser shows enough for the people to draw a complete mental sketch of Honda’s compact crossover.

CR-V is a C-segment crossover SUV that competes with Toyota RAV-4, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar vehicles. It is currently Honda’s best-selling passenger vehicle in the US, with sales of around 300,000 units each month.

Although Honda is yet to release any details regarding CR-V, the teaser has given away a few details. First off, the 2023 CR-V will get a hybrid powertrain like Tucson, RAV-4, and Sportage. The outgoing model was at a disadvantage previously for not having a hybrid variant.

The new model also boasts a new design. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much of the body either, it is evident that the 2023 CR-V will have revised headlights, taillights, front grille, tailgate design, front bumper, and rear bumper designs.

Honda had gone the subtle route with 11th-generation Civic’s design, however, CR-V’s new look seems more aggressive than its predecessor’s. The company will launch the new CR-V in the US later this year.