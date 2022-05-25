Win Your ‘Khuwabon Ki Sawari’ KIA Sportage Alpha with Bank Alfalah and ACE Money Transfer 

Everybody dreams of getting their favorite car one day. But during hard times of inflation such as these, the possibility of getting your dream car might be far-fetched.

What if we told you that you could get the ride of your dreams and that too for free? Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, it isn’t!

In their latest DVC campaign ‘Ab ki Baari Khuwabon ki Sawari’, ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah have collaborated to bring an attractive offer for their customers where 6 lucky winners get a chance to win the car of their dreams.

Through this extraordinary campaign, customers sending remittances between 1st April and 30th June 2022 from the UK, Europe, Switzerland, Canada, and Australia using ACE Money Transfer’s mobile app or website to any Bank Alfalah account or for cash pickup at any of the 750+ Bank Alfalah branches across Pakistan will be eligible to win one of six brand new KIA Sportage Alpha.

How thrilling is that!

Through this campaign, ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah aim to promote seamless and systematic trade for millions of customers worldwide by bypassing international remittance demands to ensure that recipients can receive their payments within the promised time.

The lucky draw to choose the lucky winners of 6 KIA Sportage Alpha will be conducted every fifteen days starting 19th April 2022 till 1st July 2022.

To become a part of this lucky draw, all you need to do is send money via ACE Money Transfer to any Bank Alfalah account, or get cash at any 750+ branches throughout Pakistan and stand a chance to win 1 of the brand-new KIA Sportage Alpha.

Moreover, there can be multiple entries into the lucky draw by doing multiple transactions, which means you can increase your chances of winning.

ACE Money Transfer provides seamless money transfer services in 106 countries all around the globe. Their money transfer service is as fast as seven (07) seconds and is even available on Bank Holidays and on weekends so that there is no hindrance when sending money to your loved ones.

Once you have access to online money transfer at ACE, the process of sending money becomes more comfortable and convenient than it ever has been.

So, make use of this limited-time win-win offer and transfer your funds online through ACE Money Transfer to get a chance to win a KIA Sportage Alpha.

To view further details about the offer, click here.