Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launched With Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro for Cheap

Xiaomi’s next-gen fitness band has been announced in China alongside new wireless earbuds called the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro. As the name says, the Mi Band 7 is a direct successor to the Mi Band 6 with a host of improvements on board.

The biggest improvement is the larger display which is now 1.62-inches, up from 1.56-inches. Screen resolution is 490 x 192px and there is finally an option to enable Always-On display. Xiaomi says that this improvement has added 25% more usable screen area.

Blood oxygen monitoring has improved and the band will now vibrate to warn you if saturation drops below 90%. Fitness tracking has a total of 120 training modes as well as automatic workout detection, four professional sports modes, and an option to compete with friends.

Xiaomi says that the Mi Band 7’s 180 mAh battery should last 14 days but it is unclear whether it’s with Always-On display enabled or not. The band takes 2 hours to charge up to 100%.

Mi Band 7 has a starting price of $36 in China.

Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro

Redmi Buds 4 Pro support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which can suppress up to 43dB of noise. The buds are IP54 rated, making them suitable for rain and sweat. The sound is generated through 10mm audio drivers and 6mm tweeters. Bluetooth 5.3 allows for only 59ms latency which makes the buds fit for gaming as well.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro can last 9 hours without ANC and get an additional 36 hours of battery life through the case. The earbuds will retail for $55.

Redmi Buds 4 have ANC as well, but it is limited to 35 dB noise cancellation. The buds connect to your phone using Bluetooth 5.2 and have 10mm audio drivers. Battery life is 6 hours without the case and up to 30 hours with the case.

Redmi Buds 4 will be available in Blue and White color options for only $30.

The Mi Band 7, Redmi Buds 4, and 4 Pro are expected to hit the global market in a few months.