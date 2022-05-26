Another Heatwave Alert Issued for Sindh

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a heatwave alert for several cities in upper and central Sindh from Friday, 27 May.

An advisory from the PDMA said that during the heatwave, the daytime temperatures may rise up to 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Khairpur districts.

Similarly, the mercury may shoot up to 46 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot districts, and 42 degrees Celsius in Badin.

The temperature will remain under 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi.

The PDMA has advised people to avoid going out and limit their exposure to the sun as much as possible.

“When out, they should cover their head with a cloth or cap and drink sufficient water. The heatwave would also affect the crops,” it said.

PDMA has directed the district authorities to establish heatstroke centers in vulnerable areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab during the next few days.