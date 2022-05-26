Lahore Private Schools Banned From Holding Summer Camps This Year

Lahore Education Authority (LEA) has stopped private schools from holding summer camps due to the prevailing heatwave in the provincial capital.

Speaking in this regard, CEO LEA Pervaiz Akhtar said that the decision has been taken in view of the safety of children as it is extremely difficult for them to participate in outdoor activities in this weather.

Akhtar added that all private schools are directed to ensure complete compliance with the latest directives otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

In case a private school is found violating the order, a warning letter will be issued initially to shut down the summer camp. If the school doesn’t close the camp, a heavy fine will be imposed on the school.

Earlier this month, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) had finalized a two-month-long summer vacation in public and private schools across the province.

According to the official schedule, all educational institutions in the province will remain closed from June 1 till July 31 and educational activities will resume in the province from August 1.