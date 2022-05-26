Athletes Unable to Train as Indian Govt Official ‘Walks His Dog’ in the Stadium

According to Indian media reports, Indian athletes in Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi have been unable to properly train as the stadium is closed at 7 pm for a government official to ‘walk his dog’.

According to details, the stadium is closed earlier than usual as Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), Sanjeev Khirwar, has to walk his dog at 7:30 pm. The athletes are forced to wrap up the training and leave the facility by 7 pm at the latest.

An unnamed coach at the facility described the unusual event that has been taking place over the past few months.

“We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted,” stated the coach.

The stadium administrator denied the claims made by the athletes and the coaches as he stated that the official government timings are till 7 pm and the stadium can not be opened any longer. He further said that he is unaware of the government official walking his dog at the facilities as he leaves the stadium by 7 pm.

The Delhi authorities took notice of the situation and directed all the government-run sports facilities to operate till 10 pm. This will allow the opportunity for the athletes to train in the evening rather than in the scorching heat in the afternoon.