Pakistan-West Indies Series Shifted to Multan

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies to Multan due to the political unrest in Rawalpindi.

PCB has revealed that the government has advised them to shift the series from Rawalpindi to Multan after assessing the political situation in the twin cities. The authorities have been notified about the change in venue and have been advised to start the preparation for the series in Multan.

The government of Punjab has assured that foolproof security will be provided to both the teams in Multan and has also shared the security plans with the management of both the cricketing boards.

PCB has also notified the broadcasting crew that the series will be held in Multan instead of Rawalpindi and have directed them to report to Multan Cricket Stadium by 4 June.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides was originally set to be played on 8, 10, and 12 June at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. According to details, only the venue of the series has been updated and the schedule will remain the same.

This will be the first time since 2008 that Multan Cricket Stadium will host an international match. The stadium was used during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Multan Sultans played in front of a jam-packed passionate crowd.