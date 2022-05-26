Chairman Asks For 5 Megawatts of Electricity to Operate Export Processing Zones

Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) has said that there is a dire need for 5 megawatts of electricity to operational and productive the units.

He shared this while briefing the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production which was held under the chair of Senator Fida Muhammad to examine the problems faced by the export processing zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chairman EPZA was of the view that despite issues of trading even manufacturing is not been initiated in the zone as per the potential in the area.

Issues of manufacturing and trading via land route should be resolved and the issue of supply of electricity to at least up to 5 megawatts be granted to meet the need of making units operational and productive the chairman EPZA further suggested.

A brief was presented on Risalpur Export Processing Zone (REPZ) / Joint Venture project between EPZA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC)/(Former SDA).

The committee was informed that 92 acres of the area are REPZ with a total of 137 plots and 42 no of units sanctioned ( 08 functional and 34 nonfunctional).

The committee was also apprised that the total cumulative exports from REPZ since inception is $26.366 ml and contributed $ 0.264 ml to the national exchequer on account of a 1 pc presumptive tax on exports.

The committee was also briefed that the present Management has taken up the case of exemption of GST electricity with FBR and a letter issued by FBR on 26th April 2022 to PESCO for issuance of Electricity bills to consumers of REPZ with zero-rated against GST.

While discussing the problems faced in the colonization of Risalpur EPZ the committee was informed that FBR has convened two meetings to resolve the issue of restriction on the export of trading goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic (CARs) via land route but to date, this facility has not been allowed for investors of EPZs.

In the 2nd meeting, it was decided that MOI&P will take up the issue with the Ministry of Commerce he further informed. Other problems included the non-availability of an uninterrupted Power supply.

The matter of uninterrupted power supply has been taken up with PESCO, but the matter remains unresolved, at their end. The dilapidated infrastructure of Risalpur EPZ is also one of the problems faced. The issue has been taken up several times with the management of KPEZDMC but still remains unresolved.

The meeting was deferred with the directions to call representatives from the FBR, Ministry of Commerce, PESCO and KPEZDMC along with all the stakeholders in the next meeting to resolve the issues faced by the export processing zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.