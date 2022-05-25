STZA Gets Targeted by Misinformation Campaign

Special Technology Zones (STZs) are allegedly being subjected to misinformation, blackmail, and slander, with malicious intent to unduly influence the process of law under the STZ Authority’s licensing framework.

According to an official press release by the authority, a media group affiliated with a license applicant has launched a coordinated disinformation campaign against STZA through its media channels and social media, after it failed to satisfy the applicable legal requirements.

According to the official statement, the STZA has obtained a restraining order from the Honorable Sindh High Court against the media group for its defamatory campaign through gross abuse of media power. However, the media group has not restrained from publishing and broadcasting defamatory content, which is in clear violation of the stay order of the Sindh High Court and amounts to outright contempt of court.

These legal violations are being observed by STZA which are also being reported to the concerned government authorities. STZA also reserves the right to pursue criminal action against the media group for its continued malicious and defamatory campaign, it explained.

The STZA added that it will not compromise on the integrity of its laws, policies, and frameworks. Any blackmail, harassment, or mala fide campaigns against STZA and its officials to unduly influence the process of law will not pressurize STZA into awarding a license to any entity and may result in blacklisting of the subject legal entity and its directors. STZA also reserves the right to take strict legal action against such entities and individuals.

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is a statutory authority set up in October 2021, under the Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021 (STZA Act) which was enacted by the Parliament after unanimous approval from the Senate and National Assembly.

The STZA Act was finalized after conducting comprehensive consultation with stakeholders in the government, academia, and industry through the triple-helix model of innovation. STZA’s strategic objectives include high-quality job creation for the youth, enablement of local and foreign investments in technology, human capital development, knowledge creation through research and development, and streamlining regulatory bottlenecks. Pakistan’s technology infrastructure and supportive regulatory framework are equally important to unlock Pakistan’s true technology potential.

STZA’s vision is to build a government authority that attracts the best talent in the country and works towards establishing a model government authority for the country that functions with a robust, efficient, and transparent regulatory framework, built-in line with best international and local practices.