4 Pakistanis Make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List for 2022

4 Pakistanis have made it to the 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 list for Asia. These Pakistani youngsters have been included in the list for their contributions in the categories of arts, industry, media, and social impact.

According to details, Zain Ahmad has featured in the category of art, style, food, and drink. Muhammad Saad has featured in the category of industry and manufacturing.

Dur-e-Aziz Amna has featured in the category of media, marketing, and advertising. Shawana Shah has featured in the category of social impact.

Here’s more on these brilliant Pakistani minds:

Zain Ahmed

Zain Ahmed is the cofounder of Rastah, a Lahore-based streetwear brand founded in 2018. Rastah promotes sustainable designs, with items being designed, sourced, and produced by local artisans in limited quantities in Pakistan.

Besides featuring for Vogue, Rastah’s clothes have been worn by renowned celebrities including Bollywood producer Karan Johar, rapper French Montana, and Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed.

Muhammad Saad

Muhammad Saad is the cofounder of BridgeLinx, a Lahore-based startup founded in 2020. BridgeLinx helps manufacturers and exporters to move goods efficiently through a marketplace that connects them with truckers and private fleets.

Nine months after its inception, BridgeLinx raised $10 million in seed funding led by Harry Stebbings’ 20 VC, Buckley Ventures, and Indus Valley Capital.

Dur-e-Aziz Amna

Dur-e-Aziz Amna is an English Literature graduate from Yale. She worked for hedge fund Bridgewater Associates before becoming a full-time writer and joining the University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program.

Amna’s work is inspired by her cross-cultural experiences in Pakistan and the US. She has featured in Al Jazeera, Financial Times, and New York Times. Amna has numerous awards to her name including the 2019 Financial Times/Bodley Head Essay Prize.

Shawana Shah

Shawana Shah is the co-founder of Da Hawwa Lur, a non-profit organization striving for economic, social, and political empowerment of women and transgenders affected by sexual- and gender-based violence in the country.

In 2016, Shawana became the first recipient of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. She joined the UN Women’s Beijing+25 Youth Task Force in 2019.