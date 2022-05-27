Babar Azam Voted as Best Blayer for Somerset in T20 Blast’s History

In the run-up to the 2022 T20 Blast, all 18 county clubs held fan polls to determine their team’s best-ever player in the domestic T20 competition, and Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, was voted as the best player for Somerset.

The right-handed batter, who represented Somerset in the 2020 edition had scored 218 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.33 including a brilliant knock of 114 runs off 62 balls against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Cricket fans in England and Wales have witnessed world-class players from all over the world over the course of 20 seasons of T20 cricket.

Other cricketers who were voted best players for their respective teams include AB de Villiers, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram, Jos Buttler, David Willey, and Luke Wright.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam is not participating in the T20 Blast for Somerset this year due to national duty as he will lead the national side in the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home.

The Pakistan captain was among the most expensive players in the draft for The Hundred this summer, but he decided not to be a part of the tournament due to personal reasons.