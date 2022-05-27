Ex-Energy Minister’s Twitter, Email and Other IDs Hacked

By Rizvi Syed | Published May 27, 2022 | 8:47 pm
Hammad Azhar | ProPakistani

Former Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, claimed on Friday that his Twitter, email, and Apple ID accounts were hacked on Thursday night.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Azhar shared an unknown person’s picture, saying his email display picture was changed to the individual’s picture, who was identified as Muhammad Sheryar.

In a second tweet, the PTI leader clarified that most of his credentials have been recovered since the incident.

Earlier, Hammad reached out to Twitter administration from a computer where his account was already logged in.

He accused the incumbent government of hacking his phone and social media accounts.

“A phone locator (Fake Tower) was used to connect to my phone and access my text messages and data. From there they started sending reset requests to all accounts (emails, apple, Twitter). We have a fascist but very afraid govt in power,” Azhar explained.

