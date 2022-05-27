Ex-Energy Minister’s Twitter, Email and Other IDs Hacked

Former Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, claimed on Friday that his Twitter, email, and Apple ID accounts were hacked on Thursday night.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Azhar shared an unknown person’s picture, saying his email display picture was changed to the individual’s picture, who was identified as Muhammad Sheryar.

I am tweeting from a computer where my twitter account was already logged in. Last night my twitter account, email accounts, Apple account was hacked by someone who was able to see the verification codes being sent to my phone when he was resetting everything. 1/3 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 27, 2022

In a second tweet, the PTI leader clarified that most of his credentials have been recovered since the incident.

I have recovered my email accounts & reset my Apple ID account. When I recovered my email account I found that the DP on one of my email accounts has been changed (attached below) with the name Muhammad Sheryar. And my twitter was attached to an email account (image below) 2/3 pic.twitter.com/KDusGDSopp — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 27, 2022

Earlier, Hammad reached out to Twitter administration from a computer where his account was already logged in.

He accused the incumbent government of hacking his phone and social media accounts.

“A phone locator (Fake Tower) was used to connect to my phone and access my text messages and data. From there they started sending reset requests to all accounts (emails, apple, Twitter). We have a fascist but very afraid govt in power,” Azhar explained.