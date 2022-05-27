Online Portal Remains Inaccessible Despite Start of MDCAT Admission Process

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) recently opened the registration for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 for admissions to MBBS and BDS programs.

However, medical and dental aspirants are facing difficulties as PMC’s registration portal remains inaccessible despite the opening of the registration process.

ALSO READ Summer Vacations Announced for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

Initially, the PMC had said that the registration portal is inaccessible due to the internet issues across the country due to PTI’s long march.

Later, the PMC clarified that it is working closely with the National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) to address the technical issues in accessing the registration portal.

ALSO READ Poor Baloch Fisherman Becomes Millionaire After Accidentally Catching Rare Fish

Earlier this week, the PMC had invited applications from students for the MDCAT 2022. The last date to apply for 2022 MDCAT with a normal fee is 5 July. From 6 to 15 July, students will be able to register will a late fee.

However, the PMC has not clarified whether it will extend the date for submitting applications with a normal fee on account of the delay in accessing the registration portal.