Punjab Govt to Resume Free Wi-Fi Service in Public Places

The Punjab government has decided to resume free Wi-Fi service in public places of the province. The decision was made during a meeting on Friday.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said in a statement that the department has received directives in this regard, and the work on this project will start soon.

ALSO READ Non-Filer Private Hospitals to Pay Additional Sales Tax on Supplies

He said that the free Wi-Fi service will be provided in all major cities of the province, including Lahore.

The project was started by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2017, providing the facility at over 200 Wi-Fi hotspots in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. It covered public places, including railway and metro stations, airports, colleges, and universities.

ALSO READ Initial Work on Karachi’s IT Park to Begin Soon

However, the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) discontinued the project in January 2021, saying it was proving to be a white elephant for the provincial kitty.

It said that the project was costing Rs. 195 million annually, causing a heavy dent in the exchequer.