TPL Investment to Explore Opportunities in Abu Dhabi

TPL Investment Management Ltd (TPLIM), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of TPL Properties Limited incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), is set to explore opportunities of doing business in Abu Dhabi.

According to a stock filing, the company has received a commercial license and a category 3C Financial Services Permission (FSP) to manage a collective investment fund, with additional FSPs to arrange deals in investments and to advise on investments or credit from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market under the Financial Services and Markets Regulations 2015.

TPLIM, as a licensed fund manager, can launch and manage feeder fund(s) in foreign jurisdiction(s) to raise funds from international investors for onward investment in TPL REIT Fund I launched by TPL REIT Management Company Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPL Properties Limited) in Pakistan.