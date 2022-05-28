Google Pixel 7 Display Details Leaked Months Before Launch

Google has already shown us what the Pixel 7 looks like through its I/O developer conference earlier this month. The next-generation Pixel phones will keep the same camera visor design as before, but with separate cutouts instead of a single uniform strip.

Google did not share any details on the phone’s specifications, but a new leak from 9to5Google shows us what to expect from the handset’s display. The tech blog’s developer team found that Google has created two new display drivers in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

The display drivers are tagged as C10 and P10, which correspond to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s codenames respectively. Digging into the code of these drivers revealed that Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will have the same Samsung display panels as before. However, Google has also been working to support a new generation Samsung panel so we may get to see a bit of an upgrade after all.

The Pixel 7 will have a 1080p screen with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pixel 7 Pro will go up to 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. These are the exact same numbers as the Pixel 6 lineup last year. Pixel 7 Pro will also have a native 1080p mode to save battery.

Pixel 7 is going to be a tiny bit smaller than the Pixel 6 with a 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter panel. The Pixel 7 Pro, however, will be the exact same size as the Pixel 6 Pro.

If the leak turns out to be true, then we may be looking at a phone that is barely different from last year with the same design and even the same display specs. However, we are still a few months away from launch, so things could change in the end.