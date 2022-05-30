Govt Takes U-Turn on Plans to Cut Higher Education Budget After Strong Backlash

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced today that his government will not reduce the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23. The government has taken the decision after a strong backlash from the HEC and university officials.

He has also directed the Ministry of Planning and Finance to follow the given instructions while preparing the next federal budget.

The decision has been taken to prevent the closure of several university programs and to ensure the smooth continuity of international higher education agreements.

The PM has urged for a significant increase in the HEC’s resources and the provision of necessary facilities to faculty and students.

He has called for the reinvigoration of the HEC as it functioned during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said that the HEC’s budget cuts during the four-year tenure of the previous government had negatively impacted higher education, and need to be reversed.

Furthermore, the premier stressed the need to revive educational projects in universities across the country, and to increase the number of higher education programs meeting international standards.