Universities Will Have to Close Institutions and Fire Faculty Due to Low Budget: HEC

HEC’s governing body, Commission, has strongly deplored the unprecedented and massive cut in the budget for the higher education sector, emphasizing that this will destroy all the efforts made in the last two decades.

The Commission, in its meeting held online on Friday, unanimously demanded the reversal of the decision by the government and provision of due share to the higher education sector in the upcoming budget and warned that this cut will lead to dire consequences, including the closing of institutions, winding up of university programs, firing of faculty members, termination of research projects and halting of international higher education agreements.

The Ministry of Finance has communicated IBC (Indicative Budget Ceilings) of only Rs. 30 billion for higher education’s recurring grant against the rationalized demand of Rs. 104.983 billion. The allocation is 45 percent less even than the current year’s allocation (FY 2021-22), which was Rs. 66.25 billion.

The meeting highlighted the fact that the academics have been demanding the provision of at least one percent of the GDP for higher education, but the proposed allocation of merely 0.04 percent of GDP will be disastrous for the already struggling higher education sector, where universities are finding it hard to manage even the basic expenses like payment of salaries, pensions, and services.

The Commission members said that they were conscious of the country’s current financial situation, but the higher education sector has already been ignored and has never got its minimum required share in the budget. They emphasized that new institutions have been chartered unabatedly without realizing and catering to the budgetary impact of this expansion. While increasing access and quality of higher education in the country is a common agenda of every government, this is impracticable without enough financial support on a sustainable basis.

They warned that the Public Universities would be left with no other option but to increase the student fee drastically, and enhance student intake beyond capacities, adding that these repercussions would lead the sector to disaster and severely dent the quality of learning and graduates.

The Members were also briefed about Thursday’s Vice-Chancellors meeting, which gave a clear message to the government that this budget cut is akin to completely ignoring the higher education sector and bringing the universities to a standstill.

On Thursday, over 120 heads of public sector universities unanimously lamented the decision for the unprecedented cut in the universities’ budget and urged the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and the Minister for Education to urgently look into the matter and enhance the budget per rationalized demand of Rs. 104.983 billion.