Pakistan Wins Two Medals in 200m Race in Imam Reza Atheltics Cup

Pakistani athletes have bagged two more medals in Imam Reza Athletics Cup in Iran. Shajar Abbas won the gold medal in the 200 meters race while Abdul Mueed bagged a bronze.

Pakistani athletes are shining bright in Imam Reza Athletics Cup. Athlete Abdul Mueed has continued his remarkable streak of winning medals while he has been joined by Shajar Abbas. Abdul Mueed has won a bronze medal to get a total of two, however, Shajar Abbas stood out with a gold medal to his name in 200 meters race.

The accolades have been achieved by the athletes who trained in Punjab Stadium Lahore, bringing glory home. Abdul Mueed previously won silver in the 400 meters category while Shajar Abbas had signed up for 100 meters and 200 meters races.

The tournament features athletes from various countries including Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan.